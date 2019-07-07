Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose While Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Upped Its Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $330,408

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 8,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.00 million, up from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1428% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $518.18. About 138,913 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $10.21 million were sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares to 4,548 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,962 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,257 shares. Shares for $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15. 3,551 shares valued at $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15. 5,648 shares valued at $2.15 million were sold by Meyers Charles J on Tuesday, January 15. The insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M.