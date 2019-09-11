Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose While Skytop Capital Management Upped Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position by $537,138

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $528.44. About 525,125 shares traded or 39.69% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 185,246 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.19 million, down from 188,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 40.50M shares traded or 58.92% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 294,385 shares. Ci Investments stated it has 53,232 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 7,180 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 192,371 shares. 219 are held by City Co. Real Estate Mgmt Services Limited Liability holds 2.83% or 9,930 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 18,188 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prns Limited invested in 1,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 2,305 shares. Eaton Vance reported 1,349 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 351,589 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,122 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,981 shares to 145,913 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

