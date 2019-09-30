Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose While Skytop Capital Management Cut by $1.87 Million Its Stake; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Share Value Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 444,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 19,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 239,433 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “How stock market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle – MarketWatch” published on September 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Retail Bank & Tru Of Newtown owns 4,850 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 100,058 shares. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 1,550 shares. Uss Investment Management Ltd invested in 167,700 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,055 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 4,556 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,400 shares. 7,761 are held by Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 1.05M shares. Lincoln Natl reported 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 4.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,722 shares. 3,433 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Com. Atlas Browninc invested in 8,966 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 1.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 27,475 shares to 995,212 shares, valued at $20.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).