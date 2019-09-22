Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose While Peconic Partners Cut Its Stake by $404,000; Community Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $474,942

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 12,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 135,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 148,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Foster & Motley invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Duff & Phelps Invest Management reported 67,490 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.25% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ent Serv holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,594 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kings Point holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Middleton And Incorporated Ma invested in 1.01% or 12,954 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.26% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 2,297 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 25,724 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

