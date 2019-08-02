Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Holding by $1.04 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $951,054

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 388,421 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $20.65 during the last trading session, reaching $522.75. About 720,070 shares traded or 92.08% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IStar Financial (STAR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 2 â€œSilent Wealth Buildersâ€ Are Set to Soar (and yield 6.8%+) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Tower’s (AMT) Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc owns 1,531 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 88,431 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 26,634 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 40,009 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.1% stake. 703 were reported by Rothschild Invest Il. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 33 shares. Sarasin Prns Llp reported 443,596 shares stake. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 19,600 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 151,084 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers has invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,308 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 2 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Lc Nj has 0.15% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd stated it has 334,300 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 52,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 0.02% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 12,780 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 36,051 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,560 shares. 59,400 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Suntrust Banks reported 14,353 shares. California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 82,477 were reported by Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 1.33 million were reported by Fmr. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 138,890 shares. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE For: Jul 26 – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMH Properties: No Need To Chase Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.