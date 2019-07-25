Equinix (EQIX) Holding Maintained by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc; Hexavest Has Cut Its Stake in Bce Util (BCE) as Valuation Rose

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Util (BCE) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 40,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 64,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Util for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 460,732 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 9,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $17.84 during the last trading session, reaching $490.48. About 469,852 shares traded or 32.11% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 66,460 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $95.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Co L (NYSE:BPY) by 108,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co Ce (NYSE:DTE).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $611.57 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares to 5,006 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,125 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).