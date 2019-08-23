Equinix (EQIX) Holding Increased by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Stepstone Group LP Decreased Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Position as Share Value Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 45,866 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $547.9. About 186,217 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. 3,100 shares were bought by Sherard Shelby E, worth $44,378.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt invested in 0% or 80,885 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 31,900 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 92 shares. Muzinich Inc invested in 250,505 shares or 0.31% of the stock. One Trading LP has 200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co owns 10,600 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 5,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,719 shares. Legal General Group Public has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Blackrock owns 115,327 shares. Stepstone LP accumulated 1.56% or 212,004 shares. Advisory Rech invested in 94,723 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,584 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.