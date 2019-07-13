Equinix (EQIX) Holding Has Raised by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Hdfc Bank (HDB) Stock Price Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Has Cut Position by $1.78 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank (HDB) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 15,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 908,826 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.34M, down from 924,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 475,422 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $706.15 million for 33.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,823 shares to 374,203 shares, valued at $153.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entertainment by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares to 636,933 shares, valued at $29.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Meyers Charles J on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 2,785 shares valued at $1.06 million was made by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. STROHMEYER KARL also sold $1.47M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. 962 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl. Schwartz Eric sold $1.35M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15.