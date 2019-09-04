Equinix (EQIX) Holding Has Raised by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; As Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Interocean Capital Decreased Position

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 17,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 621,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.04 million, down from 639,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4.30 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $558.49. About 156,380 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services owns 233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 24,038 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,583 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 0.65% or 7,157 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0% or 65 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). American Century holds 1.05M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 48,686 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ww Invsts has 0.36% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.16% stake. S Muoio & Lc reported 7,583 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc, Washington-based fund reported 20,627 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,716 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54,784 shares to 326,688 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 1.49% or 17.46M shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 0.16% or 15,341 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 152,443 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Incorporated reported 0.72% stake. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.02% or 4,372 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,194 shares. 9,109 were reported by Noesis Cap Mangement Corp. Albion Finance Group Ut has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,793 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 1.20 million shares. Boys Arnold & invested in 0.04% or 5,095 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication accumulated 0.04% or 6,781 shares. 1.22M were accumulated by Montag And Caldwell Llc. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 213,938 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.66 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

