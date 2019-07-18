Equinix (EQIX) Holding Boosted by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Redmile Group Has Lowered Xencor (XNCR) Position by $1.49 Million; Share Value Declined

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 222,842 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $512.17. About 252,878 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru Communications has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Horizon Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc has 4,039 shares. Profund Advsrs accumulated 5,689 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 17,277 shares. Alkeon Management Limited Com has invested 1.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 7,329 shares. Tcw Grp Inc, a California-based fund reported 346,190 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 8,122 shares. Avenir holds 0.16% or 3,313 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 13,936 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 15,035 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.06% or 511,328 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 19,081 shares. First Advisors Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tekla Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 72,382 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability reported 40,899 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 83,842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.06M are held by Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Com. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 41,928 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 13,204 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 7,134 shares. Bailard owns 11,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

