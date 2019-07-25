Equinix (EQIX) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Increased Its Position; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $1.15 Million as Stock Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1428% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $13.05 during the last trading session, reaching $495.27. About 305,299 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 14,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 30,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 7.64M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,516 were accumulated by Barton Invest Management. Ci Invs invested in 53,232 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 628,200 shares. Financial Service reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ems Capital Ltd Partnership holds 530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 136,751 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,774 shares. 127,880 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,000 shares. Voya Management reported 30,926 shares. Victory Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,636 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 568 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 196,350 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.06% stake. Cohen Steers Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4.12 million shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares to 14 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.57 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Co holds 0.18% or 77,786 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated reported 63,274 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne accumulated 3,821 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Choate Investment accumulated 0.31% or 65,123 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cleararc Capital has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,689 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.05 million shares. M Kraus Comm holds 2.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 47,886 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Lc reported 17,526 shares. Montgomery Incorporated reported 19,136 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates Incorporated reported 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas holds 4,331 shares. Natixis holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 625,823 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 5,346 shares to 21,218 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ).