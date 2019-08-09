Equinix (EQIX) Holder Security Capital Research & Management Has Increased Its Position by $8.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68M, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $552.74. About 336,356 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 33,194 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 10/04/2018 – Premium Title Expands National Footprint by Securing Escrow Licensing in Four New States; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 17/05/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Home Buyers Seek More Tech-Based Tools from Real Estate Agents; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,371 shares. Whitebox Advisors Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 284,842 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd holds 8,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 305,134 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 900 shares. 24,819 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability holds 66,734 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 48,100 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). D E Shaw And Co owns 48,179 shares. 16,754 are owned by Aperio Ltd Liability Co. California Employees Retirement System has 36,192 shares. Axa holds 0% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 495,732 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 27,400 shares to 41,694 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 345,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,305 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 48,900 shares to 653,520 shares, valued at $69.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 89,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,378 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Vermont accumulated 19 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 763 shares stake. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 1,200 shares. Permit Ltd Company has 9,472 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd reported 462,819 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Brant Point Ltd Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,806 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 67,937 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Avenir reported 3,313 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 7,346 shares. Mariner holds 11,771 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).