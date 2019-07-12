Equinix (EQIX) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Increased Holding; Third Point Continues to Hold Position in Danaher (DHR)

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 2.28 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $523.88. About 290,863 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability invested in 87,907 shares. Andra Ap holds 59,300 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd invested in 16,255 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Roundview Lc holds 0.61% or 19,436 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 3,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alyeska Grp Inc LP reported 557,760 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 323,014 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Incorporated holds 1,664 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% or 42 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 161,475 shares stake. Sterling Cap Management Limited Co reported 614,510 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 1.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Carderock Mngmt holds 2.26% or 42,043 shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Could Shorten – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $249.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Appears Bright – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Look at Mortgage REIT ETFs Post Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hospitality Properties Trust Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 9th – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. 962 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl. TAYLOR KEITH D had sold 2,785 shares worth $1.06M on Tuesday, January 15. 1,257 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER. $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Meyers Charles J. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric.