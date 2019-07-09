Equinix (EQIX) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Its Position by $1.92 Million; Corda Investment Management Has Cut Position in Cme Group Com (CME) by $336,692

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,135 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24M, down from 137,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $201.99. About 592,401 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 9,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $519.16. About 181,966 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 4,027 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 27,774 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 806 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc owns 19,178 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1,718 are owned by Ameritas Investment. Choate Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 568 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Avenir owns 3,313 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,411 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,093 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 15,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Century stated it has 0.48% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares to 81,125 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,852 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. Another trade for 1,257 shares valued at $478,833 was sold by VAN CAMP PETER. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15. STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15. 5,648 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $2.15M were sold by Meyers Charles J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.26% or 7,113 shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Company has 60 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability has 5,424 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,630 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.15% or 62,200 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 46,657 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kames Cap Public Limited Co reported 2.98% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lourd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Lc has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisor Partners Llc has 7,674 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 78,042 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 27,415 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

