Equinix (EQIX) Holder Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $362,400; Zazove Associates Position In Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Was Upped

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 378,452 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $556.01. About 180,052 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Company has 2,263 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 104,032 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 11,266 shares stake. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 707 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 0.19% or 3,608 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 1,636 shares. Reaves W H & Co Incorporated reported 153,269 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Archon Prtn invested in 29,800 shares or 2.85% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.32% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 39,545 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.06% or 92,796 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 430 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 59,550 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,644 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada has 1.04M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&R Management Inc holds 0.02% or 4,935 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 87,313 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,000 are held by Carroll Financial Assocs. The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 24,850 were reported by Bard. 984,194 are owned by Amer Fin Grp Inc. Invesco Ltd accumulated 327,346 shares. L & S Advisors reported 75,238 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 126,321 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,665 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 25,671 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.