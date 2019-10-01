Equinix (EQIX) Holder Gagnon Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $680,904 as Share Price Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Holder Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Its Stake

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 570,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.66 million, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 16.33 million shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56M, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $569.59. About 277,645 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 93,405 shares to 753,237 shares, valued at $76.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 8,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,868 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 75,369 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.29% or 17.94 million shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Limited Liability Company reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dynamic Cap Management has invested 7.89% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 228,374 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hills Comml Bank And accumulated 0.48% or 32,844 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 147,457 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 16,768 are held by Choate Advsr. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 15.57M shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Shell Asset holds 0.63% or 499,427 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelter Mutual Co stated it has 214,310 shares.

