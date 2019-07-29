Equinix (EQIX) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Increased Holding by $3.27 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Valuation Rose, Holder Headinvest Has Trimmed by $2.16 Million Its Position

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 107,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 213,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 6.82 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $486.19. About 161,455 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 56,705 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.65% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). C Worldwide Gru A S stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc owns 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 168,383 shares. 16,270 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Eii Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Indiana-based Goelzer Management has invested 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 7,329 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation owns 6,225 shares. Capital Intll Sarl stated it has 0.41% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverpark Llc has 7,616 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 1,284 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Country National Bank & Trust reported 59,323 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Impact Iron Mountain (IRM) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Tanger (SKT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.