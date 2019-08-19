Equinix (EQIX) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.59 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lagoda Investment Management LP Holding in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Cut by $1.29 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $111.81. About 431,155 shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 4,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 7,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $557.02. About 165,151 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,907 shares to 37,619 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IJH) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 8,311 shares. Capwealth Advisors Lc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 39,202 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Cap Mngmt Lc reported 416,759 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.04% or 1,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,349 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 33 shares. Daiwa Secs invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adage Partners Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 181,706 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 3,594 shares. Symphony Asset has invested 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 107,035 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 190,579 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 20,627 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc holds 541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 18,116 shares. 151,172 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 12,569 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 36,789 shares. 23,197 were accumulated by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability. Stifel Fincl Corp has 4,085 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 125,974 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.03% stake. 13,908 are held by Cadence Capital Lc. Morgan Stanley reported 44,675 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).