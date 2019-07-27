Equinix (EQIX) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD American De (CTRP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased by $493,468 Its Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (CTRP) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 11,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,714 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 128,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 4.05 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 7,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,667 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,843 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 4,698 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 702 shares stake. Cibc Asset accumulated 7,141 shares. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,286 were reported by Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 127,883 shares or 0.33% of the stock. S Muoio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,583 shares stake. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 303,710 shares. Ls Investment Limited Company invested in 2,118 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 9,205 shares to 9,917 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06 million for 51.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) by 29,913 shares to 321,326 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp Com (NYSE:PVH).