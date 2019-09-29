Equinix (EQIX) Holder Chilton Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.15 Million as Stock Rose; Quaker Chem (KWR) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Cut Its Position by $3.14 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (KWR) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 15,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.68% . The hedge fund held 123,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96 million, down from 138,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $157.72. About 166,124 shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 18/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Applauds Congress for Protecting Vital Anti-Poverty Programs; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5); 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25; 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 24/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 79,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.95M, down from 83,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, down 1.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.6 per share. KWR’s profit will be $27.92 million for 24.96 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Quaker Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 26,612 shares to 536,940 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold KWR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.13 million shares or 0.89% more from 12.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,398 shares to 132,652 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.