Equinix (EQIX) Holder Barton Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Maintained by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 1,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 47,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.84M, down from 48,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $582.72. About 155,780 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.37M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 24.22 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NRZ Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 11.78% Yield – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Announces August 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Com Ltd has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Huntington Bancorp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 17,321 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 618 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 23,929 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 47 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 70,175 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 20 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.28% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp accumulated 437,855 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,422 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.68% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 20,186 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 67 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Selkirk Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,600 shares for 5.32% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,116 shares to 487,023 shares, valued at $65.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 94,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,071 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.