Equinix (EQIX) Holder Aperio Group Has Upped Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.36 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 10.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 2,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 45,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.11M, up from 43,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $556.44. About 225,603 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25,076 shares to 77,681 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,285 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.77M are held by Keybank Association Oh. Golub Group Inc Ltd has 4.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Llc holds 393,463 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy Associates holds 4.25% or 202,106 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Intll reported 11,767 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 19.79M shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,941 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,106 shares. Madison Investment Inc has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Limited Co owns 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,451 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 43,250 shares. 147,159 are held by 1St Source Bank. 1,705 were accumulated by Reinhart Ptnrs. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,500 shares. Citizens Northern accumulated 3.17% or 42,530 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,200 are held by Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 1,839 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications accumulated 188 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 662 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co invested in 0.03% or 501 shares. 1,426 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bamco Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Virtu Lc has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Carroll Associates Incorporated stated it has 54 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Commerce Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 190 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Management Limited Liability has 6.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 70,175 are held by Chevy Chase Trust. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 1,886 shares or 0% of the stock.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 18,974 shares to 181,199 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 137,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).