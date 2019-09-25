Equinix (EQIX) Gets BidaskScore Higher Rating; DNAPRINT GENOMICS (DNAG) Sellers Decreased By 0.09% Their Shorts

DNAPRINT GENOMICS INC (OTCMKTS:DNAG) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. DNAG’s SI was 575,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 575,900 shares previously. With 56,000 avg volume, 10 days are for DNAPRINT GENOMICS INC (OTCMKTS:DNAG)’s short sellers to cover DNAG’s short positions. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trading of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)‘s shares is going to be interesting today. BidaskScore boosted the stock to a “Buy”.

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of genetic testing services and products. The company has market cap of $644. It offers AncestryByDNA, a pan-chromosomal assay for genetic ancestry; EurasianDNA, which measures European sub-ancestry; EuropeanDNA, which reports a customer's proportional basic continental European ancestry; DNAWitness to determine genetic heritage from DNA samples obtained from crime scenes; RETINOME, which provides a physical portrait of a person of interest for a detective based on a DNA sample from a crime scene or remains of an individual; RETINOME, which allows infer eye color from DNA; and GenomeLab SNPstream Genotyping System, which offers genotyping rates and uses a multiplexing format to generate data with the minimum of reagents. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves forensic science, genealogical research, consumer products, and pharmaceutical development clients.

