Equinix (EEFT) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.97 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Holding in Inphi (IPHI) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EEFT) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 69,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 283,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45B, down from 353,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 95,020 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Inphi Corporation (IPHI) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 53,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 181,823 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 235,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 209,603 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life has 14,098 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 6,611 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc invested in 18,955 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 126 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 16,614 shares. Jennison Lc holds 0.02% or 515,422 shares. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 0.18% or 379,598 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,998 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 64,155 shares. Product Prns Limited Liability reported 77,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 3.20 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,934 shares. Clough Partners Lp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 90,800 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennantpark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 217,952 shares to 718,493 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 72,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares to 66,361 shares, valued at $30.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). New York-based Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.26% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Jefferies Limited Company holds 14,635 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc has 140 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 8,118 shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Corp Oh reported 20,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 165,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. King Luther Mngmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 7,370 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 0.14% stake. Virtu Ltd holds 2,715 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 200,147 shares. California-based has invested 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Panagora Asset Management holds 990 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

