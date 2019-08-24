Equinix Com Par $0.001 (EQIX) Stake Held by Rhumbline Advisers; Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Valuation Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 2,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – Australia PM’s son says Goldman sidelined him after 1MDB warnings; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 24/05/2018 – AI Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar Cap Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equinix Inc Com Par $0.001 (EQIX) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 11,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 157,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.15M, up from 145,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Equinix Inc Com Par $0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lincoln National Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,065 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 23,347 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 36,000 were reported by Ally Inc. 7,773 are held by Sandy Spring Bank. 36 are owned by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cobblestone Advsr Llc stated it has 2,242 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Lc has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 11,303 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 11,932 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 16,151 shares.

