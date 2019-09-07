Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Since Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 275.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 30.8% respectively. Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.76%. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.