Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.16 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Equillium Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Equillium Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 584.93% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.76%. Competitively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.