Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equillium Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.5. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equillium Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 59.12% and its consensus price target is $136.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.