Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 36.54 N/A -2.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a -33.22% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Equillium Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synlogic Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.