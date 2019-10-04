Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 122,395,833.33% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 35,460,503.62% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Equillium Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Equillium Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.