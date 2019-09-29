Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

We will be comparing the differences between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equillium Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 122,651,356.99% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 64,066,371,681.42% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 9.7%. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.