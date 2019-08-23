Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equillium Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 72.86% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 58.9%. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.