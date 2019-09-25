Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

We are comparing Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.56 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Equillium Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equillium Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Equillium Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 469.62% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.