Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.1 and a Quick Ratio of 33.1. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Equillium Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.