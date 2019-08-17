Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equillium Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Equillium Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 194.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 90.8%. Insiders held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.