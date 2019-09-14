Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

This is a contrast between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.23 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates Equillium Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Equillium Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Equillium Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 116.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.