Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.53 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equillium Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Equillium Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 80.5%. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.