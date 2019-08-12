Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 75.88 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equillium Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.