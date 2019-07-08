Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

This is a contrast between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.79 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Equillium Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

33.1 and 33.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. Its rival CytRx Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytRx Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance while CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors CytRx Corporation beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.