Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

We are comparing Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.