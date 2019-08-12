Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.01 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equillium Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Equillium Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Equillium Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 48.90% and its average target price is $114.64.

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Equillium Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.