Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.08 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 33.1 and 33.1. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Equillium Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 88.5%. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.