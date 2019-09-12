Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Since Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.47 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Equillium Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agenus Inc.’s potential upside is 61.29% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.