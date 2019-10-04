Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 122,606,563.36% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 415,103,934.91% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. Its rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Equillium Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 16.8%. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.