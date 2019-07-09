Equillium, Inc. (EQ) EPS Estimated At $-0.32; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report $-0.32 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Equillium, Inc.’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 5,628 shares traded. Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $130 target. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 16. See RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $144 New Target: $153 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $125 New Target: $130 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 18.13 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 435,310 were reported by Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). California Employees Retirement invested in 250,132 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8,171 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,885 shares in its portfolio. Fil invested in 0.01% or 64,172 shares. 24,845 are owned by Prudential Financial. Fjarde Ap stated it has 18,055 shares. 224,466 are owned by Amer Century Cos. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). The New York-based Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $95.40 million. The Company’s primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017.