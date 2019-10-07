Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 122,840,490.32% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 815,909,090.91% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Equillium Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Equillium Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 101.44% and its consensus price target is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.