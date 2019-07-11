Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 171.42 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Equillium Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.1 and 33.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 67.2%. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.