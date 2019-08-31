Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equillium Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Equillium Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 37.61% and its consensus target price is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.