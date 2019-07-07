Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Comparison side by side

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equillium Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 while its Quick Ratio is 33.1. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Provention Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 6.2%. Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.76%. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.