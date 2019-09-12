Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparison side by side

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Equillium Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.